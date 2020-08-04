Sixteen of the 91 migrants admitted to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

They bring the number of positive cases in Malta to 229.

The ministry said in a statement they were swabbed after they were isolated and as per standard procedure, they were immediately quarantined and tested.

The migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up.

Another 75 migrants who came in last week have also tested positive.

19 were among a group of 33 arriving on Wednesday, and 66 among another group of 94 who arrived on July 27.