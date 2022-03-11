Sixteen organisations have written a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela asking him to withdraw plans for a mini-airstrip in the Wied Żnuber area of Birżebbuġa.

The plan for an airstrip by the valley and cliffs was announced last month at the signing of an agreement between government agency INDIS and an airplane model association.

In their letter, the organisations lamented that residents, the Birżebbuġa council and other stakeholders were not consulted about the plans, and that the exact plans of the airstrip are still being kept under wraps.

Plans seen by farmers indicate that the project would be massive, taking up around 44 acres of garigue and agricultural land – the equivalent of seven football pitches.

The organisations highlighted the important ecological and social value of the site, which currently severs as a buffer zone between the industrial area and the valley and cliffs.

It is also home to rich biodiversity including protected species of flora and fauna, as well as important historical remains such as a dolmen, ancient water canals and a military shelter.

Moreover, the loud and incessant noise of model remote control airplanes would drastically increase light and noise pollution in the area and destroy the serenity of the valley and surrounding cliffs, to the detriment of biodiversity, residents and visitors.

The letter pointed out the irony of government pledging to invest in the creation of green spaces while using public resources to destroy the natural green spaces left. In view of all this the organisations demanded that:

● The immediate withdrawal of the plan for an airstrip in the Wied Żnuber area; and

● The designation of the site as ODZ to be enjoyed by the public, used by the farmers and serve as a buffer zone to the Natura 2000 site.

The organisations declared that their fight to protect this site and its surroundings will continue. A walk in appreciation of the environment and history of Wied Żnuber’s surroundings, and in show of opposition to the plans threatening it, is planned for March 19 at 10.30am, starting from the Bengħajsa church in Birżebbuġa, to the site of the planned airstrip.

The letter was signed by:

Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa

12th Birżebbuġa Girl Guides

Blanzuni Birżebbuġa

ŻAK Birżebbuġa

L-Uffiċjali Għaqda Sajjieda Dilettanti Birżebbuġa

Malta Climbing Club (MCC)

Malta Rock Climbing Club (MRCC)

Moviment Graffitti

BirdLife Malta

Din l-Art Ħelwa

Ramblers’ Association Malta

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar

Friends of the Earth Malta

Rota

The Archaeological Society Malta

Extinction Rebellion Malta