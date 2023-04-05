A line-up of 16 local and international speakers will be addressing a conference organised by PKF Malta in collaboration with Times of Malta aimed at sustainability and the use of renewable energy by the business sector. These speakers range from experts in their sectors and politicians, to academics, businesses as well as their representatives, besides PKF Malta officials.

‘Exploring links between ESG and Renewable Energy’ is the title of the conference, which will be held at the Hilton Malta Hotel on April 12, 2023 from 8.30am to 2.30pm, which will be followed by networking lunch and drinks. The speakers will be covering a diverse range of topics relating to the viability of offshore renewable energy projects in Malta and the use of renewables and implementation of environmental measures by local businesses.

The conference will kick off with opening remarks by Pierre Mangion, Business Development Partner at PKF Malta. He will be followed by speeches delivered by Gabriel Andersen – Principal Consultant at Clarksons Offshore & Renewables who will speak about offshore wind energy projects, Manuel Fonseca from PRF, and Dr Srdjan Sokolovic who will speak about Malta’s hydrogen potential.

Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise Hon. Miriam Dalli as well as the Opposition spokesperson for Energy and Enterprise Hon. Mark Anthony Sammut will be addressing the attendees. Dr Peter Gatt, from the Malta Chamber of Geologists, will provide an overview to Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Malta’s renewable and gas sources. Gonçalo Sintra, Project Director, Hydrogen & Ammonia at Madoqua Ventures, will be speaking about Hydrogen Electrolysis. Perit David Xuereb will cover the topic 'The E in the ESG', and will delve into the new EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive which is set to be adopted in June 2023.

The first panel discussion will cover ways Malta’s share of renewable energy can be increased through the use of the country’s EEZ and by exploring hydrogen opportunities. Experts Prof. Luciano Mule’ Stagno, Dr Peter Gatt, Noel Gauci from his capacity of Malta Energy and Chamber of SME, Gabriel Andersen, Manuel Fonseca, Dr Srdjan Sokolovic, Thibaud Vincendon will form part of this panel discussion, which will be facilitated by PKF Malta’s Miriam Sultana.

A micro perspective into the way the EU’s non-financial reporting framework can assist in achieving Malta’s sustainability goals will be the theme of the second panel discussion, which will include economist Clint Flores representing Bank of Valletta, Finance Malta’s George Vella, Perit David Xuereb, Chamber of Commerce Dr Marthese Portelli and Malta Business Bureau Timothy Alden. The session will be facilitated by PKF Malta’s Dr Robert Spiteri.

The event will come to a close with closing remarks by PKF Malta officials.

Commenting about the objective of the event, PKF Malta Senior Partner George Mangion said the conference will be questioning whether Malta is ready for the European Union’s Green Deal. He explained that, like other member states, Malta pledged to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Mangion added that the ultimate priority of the Green Deal is to develop supply of renewable hydrogen and the question is how this can be obtained. He said that the Maltese Government issued a PMC last May to encourage investors to submit detailed cost estimates on the necessary equipment needed to start a renewable energy supply from wind and solar preferably located in shallow offshore waters within the EEZ.

"Malta like other EU countries is poised at the start of an exciting journey towards a hydrogen-based industry. Any surplus green energy can be transferred on the European gas commodity market via a subsea gas pipe. Within the context of the switch from fossil fuels to hydrogen, the European Commission is encouraging member states to ensure that citizens have the infrastructure they need to charge vehicles with hydrogen both for short and long journeys,” Mangion said.

These will be some of the themes that will be covered during the PKF Malta conference. This energy revolution places challenges on how best to decarbonise electricity generation and present a solution to cut down on emissions for the transportation sector. The conference will also target ESG.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the Times of Malta.

For further information visit https://pkfmalta.com/news/exploring-links-between-esg-and-renewable-energy/. Registrations are open here.