The government will spend almost half a million euro for an addition 16 temporary classrooms in mobile homes next year, the education minister told parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Nationalist MP Chris Said, the minister said there are currently 29 temporary classrooms in state schools. They are at Kulleġġ San Tumas Moore, secondary school, Żejtun; Kulleġġ Santa Theresa, secondary school, Mrieħel; Kulleġġ San Nikola, primary school, Attard, and Kulleġġ Maria Reġina, primary school, St Paul's Bay.

A further 16 temporary classes will be set up for the forthcoming scholastic year at a cost of some €466,000. Eight will be at Kulleġġ San Nikola, primary school A in Rabat, Malta, and another eight at Kulleġġ San Tumas More, secondary school, Żejtun.

The structures at Kulleġġ Maria Reġina, primary school, St Paul's Bay, will no longer be used as classrooms since the new school in Qawra will be ready.