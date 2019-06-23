As she approached her 50s, Audrey Sciberras desired a new challenge in her life.

A seasoned adventurer with experience in cave diving and strength training, Ms Sciberras thought it was now or never so she decided to join 15 other Maltese people to try scale Africa’s highest free-standing mountain.

“I wanted to do something challenging, to feel more alive,” she said. Ms Sciberras is one of the participants of the 13th edition of the Kilimanjaro Challenge, which was launched yesterday to raise funds to help a remote Ethiopian community.

Challenge founder Keith Marshall had initially started theinitiative with the late Fr George Grima.

“When we started, I promised Fr George that we would one day reach the $1 million mark,” Mr Marshall said.

“Now that we’re on the cusp of that goal, I’ve been asked whether we’ll stop holding the challenge. My answer is this, we can never stop.

“Poverty and suffering wait for no one, and with every visit to these communities I see the renewed need to raise more funds for more projects.”

This year’s challenge has set its sight on building a primary school in Bonga, Ethiopia. Residents from the region have repeatedly requested resources, as the region does not have a qualified primary school for their children.

“This will no doubt have an impact on these children, their families and the wider community,” Austin Cachia, co-organiser of the challenge said.

The expedition group is comprised of youthful and cheerful people whose sense of friendship and comradery is infectious when in their company.

Christian Cordina and Mario Cauchi, two participants from Gozo, had the added challenge of crossing the channel to join in the weekly gruelling 5am training regimen the group is currently undertaking.

“We’re doing it for a noble cause, you’re helping people in need and when you’re helping someone who cannot return that favour, it’s a big sacrifice,” Mr Cordina said.

Abraham Pace, 26, said the dual nature of a physical and fundraising challenge drew him in to try something out of his comfort zone.

“It’s a very adventurous challenge, I’m training in places I barely knew existed in my own country, so I’m enjoying it,” Mr Pace said.

“I can’t say if I’ll make it up the mountain,” he continued, “but once I’ve taken up the challenge, I’m going to put everything I have into it.”