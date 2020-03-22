Isaac Camilleri Games is new to the mobile-game industry but it has successfully published the game Gravity’s Fault on Play Store.

The game focuses on helping an alien to get back to his home, the blue planet, but he is hindered on the way there by red-coloured obstructions that would kill him upon touch.

Isaac Sam Camilleri, a 16-year-old Maltese student at Junior College, is the brains behind Isaac Camilleri Games. The game was developed by himself with support from family and friends. When asked if this will be his only upload, he remarks that it will depend on his studies. However, he has already started working on a new game which will be announced in the coming months.

