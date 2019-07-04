A 16-year-old boy is under arrest after a high-speed police car chase during which he crashed into another vehicle.

The police said a squad car gave chase when the motorist was spotted driving a Peugeot 106 at excessive speed down Fleur-de-Lys Road shortly after midnight.

The boy ignored orders to stop and drove towards Giovanni Papaffy Street, where he lost control and crashed into another car and then an electricity pole.

He then got out and ran off but was arrested a short while later.

The poilice said he was found in possession of two small bags containing substances believed to be drugs.

At the police station it was confirmed that he was just 16 years old, and resident of Birkirkara.

He was later treated for slight injuries from the crash.

The occupants of the car he crashed into, an Astra, were unhurt.

