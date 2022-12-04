A total of 1,600 trees and shrubs were planted in a joint initiative between Parks Malta and Puttinu Cares.

The trees and shrubs, funded by Parks Malta, were planted in return for every €300 or more that the public donates to Puttinu Cares. The initiative was launched in April to help collect funds for Puttinu Cares.

Parks Malta invested €35,000 in return. The trees and shrubs are being planted in Mosta and Birżebbuġa, in two designated open spaces that the Ministry for the Environment, Energy, and Enterprise is embellishing for the public’s enjoyment.

Each tree will carry a tag, commemorating the memory of a patient or the organisation that made the donation. Preparatory work by Parks Malta included data collection for each tree to allow benefactors to virtually monitor the progress of their tree through a geotagging system.

Saluting the late Victor Calvagna’s work with Puttinu Cares, the first tree as part of this initiative was planted in Calvagna’s memory.

“It is admirable to see the public sector and voluntary organisations join forces for such a noble cause. Puttinu carries out invaluable work with patients and their families at the most difficult of times, and, through Parks Malta, we wanted to support their work as well”, Parks Minister Miriam Dalli said.

“The initiative helped to green our spaces and simultaneously collect donations for Puttinu”, she said. The minister also encouraged the public to continue supporting Puttinu Cares through the Christmas period.

Parks Malta Director General Adrian Attard reiterated the agency's commitment.

“As Parks Malta, our aim is to continue working and collaborating on similar initiatives to contribute towards a better environment for our society”, Attard said.

Meanwhile, Puttinu Cares CEO Rennie Zerafa thanked Parks Malta for the collaboration, allowing the memory of a loved one to symbolically live on through a planted tree.

Calvagna’s family and the Mosta Local Council were also present.