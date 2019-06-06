To mark the 160th anniversary of the arrival of the artistic and devotional titular statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel of Balluta parish church, Gozo bishop Mario Grech will tomorrow lead a pilgrimage with the statue along various streets of the parish area starting from the Carmelite church at 6pm. Mgr Grech will celebrate Mass at 7pm at Ġesù l-Ħabib chapel in Marjanu Vella Street together with the Carmelite community and the Franciscan community of the neighbour Sacro Cuor parish. The pilgrimage will continue after the Mass and the statue will re-enter the Carmelite church at 9pm.
