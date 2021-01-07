A total of 164 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Ministry on Thursday, down from the record 224 cases reported on Wednesday.

The ministry said 2,806 swabs were made over the past 24 hours. A total of 73 patients recovered, leaving 1935 active cases.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Wednesday's cases, 54 stemmed from contacts with family members who also tested positive.

Twenty four were contacts with work colleagues, 10 were contacts with other work colleagues and 11 came from social gatherings.

The ministry earlier on Thursday also announced the death of a 74-year-old COVID-19 patient, raising the death toll since March to 228.