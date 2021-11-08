Over €16,500 was raised for ALS Malta during a dinner at ION – The Harbour on Wednesday 3rd November.

Sponsored by Iniala and Charles Grech, 100 per cent of ticket sales from this event went directly towards ALS Malta for their latest project, Dar Bjorn 2, which will be opening next year.

During the dinner, one-night stays at Iniala Harbour House and artwork from the ALS Malta Shop were auctioned to help raise additional funds.

More artwork that is still available for sale is being displayed at the hotel until the end of November, with all proceeds going directly to ALS Malta.

Dar Bjorn 2 is set to be a state-of-the-art residential and medical facility for people suffering from ALS and other neurological conditions. There are hundreds of neurological patients waiting to get into an intensive care residential community home in Malta.

Founded by philanthropist Mark Weingard, Iniala has been committed to giving back to its surrounding communities since its inception.

This event is part of a series of events and initiatives Iniala is offering as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility with the aim of supporting voluntary organisations and the local community.

Those interested in holding a fundraising event for a worthy cause, send an email to vanessa.azzopardi@iniala.com