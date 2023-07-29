A total of 16,598 contraventions were issued and almost 600 vehicles confiscated as the authorities clamp down against irregularities.

In a statement, Transport Malta said the majority of the fines were for 'overall traffic contraventions' while just over 2,000 fines were issued to Y-plate cabs and 586 issued to e-scooters.

The authority said action against infringements by Y-plates showed its "resolve to maintain high standards of safety and compliance in the public transportation sector".

The authority had announced a revision of fines in January 2023 with fines and penalty points doubling for certain infringements.

Transport Malta also offered a towing service for those vehicles that stopped on arterial roads, obstructing the flow of traffic.

Almost 5,000 people made use of this service during the first six months of the year, allowing traffic flow to return to normal sooner.

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg said there were substantial challenges in the sector but added that the transport authority was prepared and committed to improving road safety.