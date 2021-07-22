166 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday as the number of hospitalisations stood at 17, up from 15 on the previous day.

The current surge in new COVID-19 cases appears to have peaked on July 16 with 235 daily cases, a dramatic increase from zero new cases on June 27.

This week, there were 195 new cases on Sunday, 146 on Monday, 217 on Tuesday and 199 on Wednesday.

The health authrities said in their mid-day bulletin that 4,302 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 25 patients had recovered, leaving 2,487 active cases.

The number of vaccination jabs has risen to 733,736 with 362,923 people now fully vaccinated.