A total of 167 people tested positive for COVID between Wednesday and Thursday, while another 99 recovered overnight, according to health authorities' data.

There were no deaths, meaning the number of known active cases in Malta stands at 1,532.

Of these, 16 are in hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment. A total of 23 people were being treated in hospital a day earlier.

The same data also shows that 163,186 people have now received a third vaccine to fight the virus, while 1,002,643 COVID jab shots have been administered over the past 12 months.