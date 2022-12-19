The Social Policy Ministry has allocated €1.6 million for a home for children with behavioural problems run by the Richmond Foundation.

The KIDS home, in Sta Venera, provides emotional support and an educational basis for children aged 7-10.

The funding will cover operations for three years.

The funding agreement was signed on Monday in the presence of Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon, who said this was a powerful message in favour of children's welfare and a commitment to ensure that no children would be allowed to fall behind.

The Foundation for Social Welfare represented the government on the agreement.

The KIDS home can accommodate up to nine children, often referred by the Foundation for Social Welfare after specialist assessment.

The children live there under continuous supervision during which they are given specialised individual care. In many cases, such children would have exhibited self-harm, physical aggressiveness and other behaviour which could be a danger to them and other people.