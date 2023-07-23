The Carmelite Society's Queen Victoria Band Club of Żurrieq recently inaugurated their latest artistic project in the club’s main hall, dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel. It consists of 17 panels of artistic mosaic manufactured in Pietra Santa, Italy, by the renowned brand Ferrari e Bacci di Bertelotti e Mallegni.

One of the artistic mosaic panels being made in Pietra Santa, Italy, by the renowned firm Ferrari e Bacci di Bertelotti e Mallegni.

The mosaic is manufactured using Murano glass of different colours for the monochrome designs with various emblems and for the alternating floral design. These simple yet highly artistic and detailed designs are set against a gold mosaic background. 24-carat gold leaf was incorporated in the mosaic pieces (less than one centimetre squared) used for the background.

The manufacturers, Ferrari e Bacci, are the same makers of the artistic mosaic at the Ta’ Pinu Shrine in Gozo and at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa.

Paolo Camilleri Cauchi was commissioned with the design of the mosaics.

One of Paolo Camilleri Cauchi's design for the mosaics.

The mosaics being unveiled on July 8 by notary Joseph Darmanin, president of Queen Victoria Band Club of Żurrieq. Photo: Robert Inguanez

Both the manufacturers and the designer were present for the inauguration of the project on July 8. The band’s president, notary Joseph Darmanin, said the works were commissioned over three years ago, just before the COVID pandemic, and with the help and contribution of its members, the society managed to complete the project in a rela­tively short period of time.

The Carmelite Society Queen Victoria Band Club of Żurrieq invested over €130,000 in the project.