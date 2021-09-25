A total of 17 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, with four of them in intensive care, Health Ministry data publishedż on Saturday showed.

That hospitalisation figure is slightly higher than numbers one day ago, when there were 15 patients receiving hospital care. The number of ITU patients remained unchanged.

In total, healthcare workers detected 16 new virus cases over the previous 24 hours. A total of 44 patients recovered overnight while there were no virus-related deaths reported.

As a result, the number of active COVID-19 patients in hospital stands at 443.

Vaccination

Malta’s booster shot campaign continued on Friday and the country has administered 6,552 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

In total, 816,136 vaccine doses have been administered in Malta and Gozo.