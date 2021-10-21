The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has risent slightly to 17, three more than on Wednesday. Four are receiving intensive care, the health authorities said.

In their daily update on Facebook, they said that 17 new cases were reported while 14 recovered.

This means there are currently 265 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Booster doses continue to be administered to vulnerable people, with 39,756 such doses administered so far.

In all, 860,910 vaccine doses have been administered.