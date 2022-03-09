A Russian air strike on Wednesday severely damaged a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, injuring 17 according to preliminary figures, local official Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"So far there are 17 wounded personnel of the hospital," Kyrylenko, the head of the southeastern Donetsk region, said in a video posted on Facebook. He added that "so far no kids were wounded" and there have been "no deaths".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the airstrike, vowing to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account "for his terrible crimes".

"There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless," Johnson tweeted.