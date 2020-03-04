A foolish prank by a group of youths in the early hours of Tuesday landed one of them in court on Wednesday over a hired scooter that ended up in the sea.

The 17-year-old youth, Columbia-born but currently living in San Ġwann, was spotted along the Spinola seafront at around 2am, together with his friends.

The rowdy party apparently caught the attention of third parties who spotted one of the teens push a scooter into the water.

The suspect culprit was tracked down and escorted to court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to voluntary damage to the hired scooter as well as being drunk in public.

After consulting his lawyers through the assistance of an interpreter, the youth admitted to his wrongdoing and was handed a nine-month jail term suspended for one year.

He was also ordered to refund €2,410.71 to MPT Commercials Limited by March 23.

When meting out punishment, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, took note of the nature of the offences, the youth’s criminal record, his early guilty plea and the fact that he was ready to refund damages.

The court issued a ban on publication of the minor’s name.