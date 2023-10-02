Over 170 cyclists on Sunday participated in the fifth edition of the Orange Bike Ride organised by ROTA and the Dutch embassy.

The annual event promotes the efficiency and eco-friendliness of bicycle commuting.

Ahead of the ride, ambassador Djoeke Adimi urged participants to make cycling a part of their daily commute.

ROTA president Mark Trapani meanwhile urged participants to engage with their local MPs and councillors to advocate for improved cycling infrastructure in Malta.

He said ROTA remained committed to promoting sustainable transportation and looked forward to greater community engagement in the future.

Orange Bike Ride was supported by Bavaria, Tapp Water, UN1T, Protein Malta, Fresh To Go Foods, Greens Supermarket, Pama, Consolidated Biscuits, Maypole and Friends of the Earth Malta.