The Foundation for Social Welfare Services has distributed 17,000 boxes of food - 16,000 in Malta and 1,000 in Gozo - to people in need as part of a state-funded food distribution project, it said on Wednesday.
It said the food was this year delivered directly to peoples' homes, to avoid queuing and the spread of COVID-19.
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said this was evidence of the government’s social conscience, understanding and helping those who were really in need.
