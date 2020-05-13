The Foundation for Social Welfare Services has distributed 17,000 boxes of food - 16,000 in Malta and 1,000 in Gozo - to people in need as part of a state-funded food distribution project, it said on Wednesday.

It said the food was this year delivered directly to peoples' homes, to avoid queuing and the spread of COVID-19.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said this was evidence of the government’s social conscience, understanding and helping those who were really in need.