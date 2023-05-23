Some 26 voluntary organisations that produce fireworks were awarded a total of €170,000 in grants to increase health and safety standards at fireworks factories.

In a ceremony presided over by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, the funds were disbursed to representatives of the clubs at the Grand Salon of the Archaeology Museum in Valletta, with each project eligible to receive up to €5,000 through a fund managed by the Arts Council.

Bonnici said that the fund would help strengthen the traditional cultural creative sector.

“These organisations, which work on a voluntary basis, are always coming up with innovative ways how to intertwine our traditions with modern creations and, through this fund, we are also ensuring that a safer environment is created for the pyrotechnicians who apply their skills in fireworks factories,” he said.

Mary Ann Cauchi, Arts Council director of funding and strategy, said that the fund was conceived to help Malta’s culture sector to flourish.

“Such funds support local communities and help them grow in a sustainable manner,” she said.

The fund supports fireworks factories by helping them invest in equipment and gear to improve safety, machinery, and tools to increase production safety, invest in health and safety education resources, invest in the infrastructure and restoration of fireworks factories and support efforts in strengthening cooperation on a European level.