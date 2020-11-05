A total of 174 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 93 recovered.

This means Malta's active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,929.

Seventy people have died from the virus since the outbreak started in March, with the latest death announced on Thursday morning. Five people died on Wednesday - the highest number in a single day.

The new cases were detected out of 2,842 swabs tested over the past 24 hours. This does not include the rapid COVID-19 tests that recently started being carried out.

While Thursday's cases are still being investigated, out of Wednesday's 84 new cases, 13 were traced to family members and another 11 to the workplace.

Three cases were imported and two were linked to social gatherings.

Photo: sahha Facebook page