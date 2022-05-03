Another 175 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday and two people died, according to data published online by the health authorities.

The new deaths bring the toll in Malta of people dying while positive to the virus up to 702.

There are now 3,328 known active COVID cases in the Maltese islands.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.

Most COVID measures were lifted on Monday, with masks no longer being mandatory anywhere except on flights and in hospitals and care homes.

There is also no need to present a passenger locator form when travelling to Malta and all social activities can resume as normal.

Anyone who lives with a COVID-19 patient is no longer required to quarantine, unless they are also showing symptoms of the virus.