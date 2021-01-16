Healthcare workers detected 175 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday while two virus patients died overnight, figures released on Saturday indicated.

The 175 new cases were identified following 3,293 swab tests, meaning just over 5.3 per cent of tests administered resulted positive.

The virus death toll rose by two to reach 238, although no details about the latest victims were available at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, 67 virus patients recovered overnight. As a result, there were 2,749 active COVID-19 cases in Malta as of 12.30pm on Saturday. That is the highest number of active cases which healthcare workers have had to contend with since the pandemic first reached Malta in March.

Malta has registered 15,447 COVID-19 cases so far.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify the sources of cases announced on Saturday. Of cases announced on Friday:

• 49 were family members of known cases

• 15 were work colleagues of known cases

• 15 were at social gatherings with known cases

• 12 were in direct contact with known cases