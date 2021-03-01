A total of 175 new COVID-19 cases and another death were reported by the medical authorities on Monday.

The latest victim, an 89-year-old woman, died at St Thomas Hospital, raising the number of deaths from coronavirus to 316.

A record 263 cases were reported on Sunday, capping one of the worst weeks since the first case was detected a year ago, with the number of new cases surpassing 200 on five days.

The health authorities said 3,871 swab tests were made over the past 24 hours. 216 patients recovered, leaving 2678 active cases.

The number of virus jabs has now risen to 79,624 of which 28,048 were second doses.