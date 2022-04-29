The number of known new COVID cases continued to decrease on Friday, with a total of 178 new COVID cases reported overnight, according to data published online by the health authorities.
The authorities also reported no deaths among people who contracted the virus.
There are currently 3,752 known COVID cases.
The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.
