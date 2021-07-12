A further 179 people tested positive for COVID, continuing the sudden spike registered last week.

It is the highest number recorded overnight since March 21, when 224 new cases were registered.

Meanwhile, two people recovered, meaning Malta now has 634 active COVID cases.

No deaths linked to COVID were registered in the past 24 hours, according to official health data.

Earlier the authorities confirmed that Health Minister Chris Fearne is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Vaccination rollout

Data published on Facebook by the health authorities on Monday shows that 350,338 residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with the total number of jabs administered over the past months reaching 706,857.

So far, two-thirds of children aged 12 to 15 have been administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since invitations were sent out at the end of June.