Genesis 18, 20-32; Colossians 2, 12-14; Lk 11, 1-13.

The picture of God that emerges from today’s Scripture readings is not the picture of the mainstream religion we’ve always been used to. It is not a God who keeps record of our sins or debts, affirms St Paul. In the Genesis reading, God is portrayed as a patient dealer, not someone as easy to anger as people might imagine.

All this is of utmost importance in the life of faith because the way we relate with God depends on our image of Him. If that image is distorted, then our way of connecting with him would become problematic.

In today’s gospel a disciple asks Jesus: “Teach us to pray”. Perhaps we have been taught many things about religion since our early years of childhood, except how to pray properly and fruitfully. Knowing how to say your prayers is not necessarily knowing how to pray.

Praying has often been reduced to pleading, which is the root of the word in Latin precari, to plead, to beg, to entreat. As John D. Caputo, a major philosopher associated with postmodern Christianity, writes in The Insistence of God: A Theology of Perhaps that it is only those in precarious situations who pray, who are surrounded by uncertainty, who are at the mercy of events. The impossible just might be possible, perhaps. Is that not our constant prayer?

Prayer, when separated from praise and worship, becomes mere pleading. Whether it is in a Buddhist shrine or in a Muslim mosque, a Jewish synagogue or a Christian church, prayer and worship always go together. If it is authentic, prayer has no borders of religion. Basically it changes us, not God. Prayer makes us enter that sacred space in life where we can truly connect with the divine. It can happen anywhere, anytime. It happens ultimately in the heart.

Prayer, after all, expresses what St Augustine would call our cor inquietum, our restless heart. As pious people, we may pray for peace and quiet, asking God to make things easy for us, to spare us possibly all trouble, to make us safe, to be relieved of the precariousness of life. It is in the nature of any human being to ‘pray’ when in a precarious situation.

But Jesus’s prayer is not isolationist, it is not of an individualistic nature – me concerned with myself and expecting God to be on call for me. Jesus’s prayer is first and foremost praise of God’s name, and then a commitment to make the world a better world where God’s kingdom may reign. It is a prayer that concretely asks for our daily bread but which, given that we do not live by bread alone, goes deeper than that and asks for God’s forgiveness and mercy, which is in itself healing.

Ideally, all prayer should be characterised by the harmony between our thirst for the absolute, for God, and the conflicting tensions that shape and impact the fabric of our daily living. This concern for the world we live in stands out particularly in the prayer of Abraham pleading with the merciful God as well as in the message of the gospel parable.

Prayer is ultimately a basic attitude of the heart in the face of life’s turmoil and in God’s presence. Prayer patiently educates us to face life and to have the right attitudes in limited situations. In the gospel, Jesus says: “Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.” It is obvious that if the requisite of an interior attitude of serenity is lacking, these words can only provoke anger and rebellion rather than trust.

Most probably, what is being asked of us today is not just to say prayers or to find moments to stop and pray, but, more than that, to cultivate in us the prayerful attitude that can give the right orientation to our coming to terms with life. If our basic perspective on life is not inspired by love, faith would be too dangerous a risk, and prayer would simply become futile. Prayer cannot be separated from worship because true prayer can only spring from a thankful appreciation of God’s love. That is where prayer starts.