Entire rows of cars parked in Gudja went up in flames late on Sunday night, in what police are treating as an arson attack.



Eighteen cars were destroyed in the incident, with several others damaged. The cars belong to a rental car company.



The police said on Monday that officers were called to Triq Dawret il-Gudja at 11.45am on Sunday night, where they found the cars up in flames.



Civil Protection Department firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the flames, in an operation that stretched to 3am.



Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the case. Officers from the police’s arsons unit, major crimes unit and Żejtun district are investigating.

Photo: Malta Police CMRU Photo: Malta Police CMRU Photo: Malta Police CMRU