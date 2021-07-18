A total of 195 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday while the number of virus patients receiving treatment in hospital has risen marginally to 18.

Data published by the Health Ministry showed that five patients recovered overnight while the death toll remained unchanged at 420.

As a result, there are currently 1,832 active virus cases in the country.

Of those, 18 are currently in hospital for treatment, with one patient in intensive care. There were 17 patients in hospital as of Saturday and 14 on Friday.

All those patients are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital.

Healthcare workers administered 3,548 swab tests over the previous 24 hours.

Vaccination

A total of 1,884 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours, the data indicated.

More than 357,000 people are now fully vaccinated, with healthcare workers having administered 723,299 vaccine doses since inoculation began.

Average patient age rising

The ministry data also shed some light on the 206 virus cases reported on Saturday. Almost 75 per cent of them, 151, were among people aged 10 to 39 with the average patient aged 27. On Friday, the average patient was aged 24.