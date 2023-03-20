Over €1.8 million in damages were claimed as a result of February’s gale-force storm Helios, the Malta Insurance Agency has told Times of Malta.

The gregale storm whipped through the country with record-breaking rainfall, leaving insurers with claims for damaged businesses, property, vehicles and yachts.

The highest amount of claims originated from commercial policies, Malta Insurance Agency director general Adrian Galea said, similar to the 2019 storm. These types of policies include engineering and electrical equipment and industrial property.

The second most claimed category was property while the third place went to home policies.

Other categories of claims include yachts and pleasure craft, vehicles and agriculture.

Combined, the total damage amounted to €1.83 million, just under a fifth of the damage from 2019’s record-breaking storm which saw €8.6 million in claims spread in a similar fashion across its policy claims.

Galea believes the difference in damage stems from multiple aspects of the storm, as 2019’s gale-force winds came from a different and more vulnerable direction while Helios’ gregale angle (northeast) led to less wind damage.

The intensity of the wind was also less.

Storm Helios reached wind speeds of 44.9 knots while 2019’s gusts went over 70 knots and has been described as the most devastating storm since 1982.

Another reason behind the smaller statistic could be how the storm’s rainfall was distributed, Galea said, as Helios’ rain was spread somewhat evenly across its two-day visit rather than intense bursts of a downpour.

“The claims are slightly higher than the figures provided for November 2021,” Galea said about the total claimed for 2021’s storm which amounted to €1.23 million.

€1.83 million does not reflect real amount of damage

A month’s worth of rain hit the country in a single day in 2021 as flash floods swept vehicles away, led to walls collapsing and even saw an elderly man along with two Civil Protection Department officers airlifted to safety.

Galea also emphasised that the figure of €1.83 million does not reflect the real amount of damage as there are many individuals who are not policyholders.

In February, several historic structures suffered at the hands of Helios. An iconic watchtower above Għajn Tuffieħa was left with a gaping hole at its peak, a wall next to the entrance of Cittadella’s ditch collapsed and a wall beneath Heritage Malta’s HQ in Kalkara crumbled into the sea.

Meanwhile, the Gozo fast ferry terminal was battered by waves leaving the newly built port with destroyed panelling and electrical circuits.

The figure of €1.83 million is based on claims received by members of the Malta Insurance Agency for Helios which battered the island on February 9 and 10.