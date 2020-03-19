A man who admitted to raiding two schools currently locked down in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak will be spending months behind bars.

Kevin Camilleri, a 37-year-old Sliema resident, was taken to court on Thursday, facing charges over two separate instances of theft, aggravated by time and means.

Two state schools, in Sliema and Gżira, were targeted in the thefts wherein cash and cleaning materials went missing.

The first theft allegedly took place on Tuesday evening at around 7pm, with the second following hours later that same night.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley explained how investigators had tracked down the suspect thief through CCTV footage.

The man, who was also charged with relapsing, admitted to the thefts upon his arraignment and was handed an 18-month effective jail term.

The court was presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.