Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, with eight virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment - the same number as Tuesday.

There are currently no patients in intensive care for the sixth successive day.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on Facebook also shows that 43 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 267 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

A total of 832,836 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 18,786 booster shots.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta.

Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.