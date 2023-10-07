The police force has added 18 inspectors to its ranks, following a promotion ceremony held on Friday.

Fifteen of those inspectors were promoted from lower ranks, while three will be assuming their first post as police officers.

The new inspectors all attended a 15-week course at the Academy for Disciplined Forces and they will also be enrolled in a two-year course at the University of Malta. The academy’s director, Karen Galea, was present for their promotion ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Gafà urged his new inspectors to take decisions in the community’s interest.

“This is your moment of truth. Be an inspiration for your colleagues,” he told them. Put clients’ needs above everything else, and show empathy to victims. Be accountable, just, honest, of integrity and of service,” he said.

Three of the new inspectors are also new police officers. Photo: Malta Police CMRU

Camilleri urged the inspectors to lead by example and reminded them that they were responsible for motivating lesser-ranked officers.

“To truly feel the pulse of the community, you must be within the community. That is how you will win people’s trust,” Camilleri said.

The minister also noted how the government had moved to increase pensions for police officers who opt to remain in the service for 29 years, as well as financial incentives for those who remained in the force for longer.

Both Gafà and Camilleri paid tribute to the memory of Superintendent Jesmond Borg, who died a few days ago.