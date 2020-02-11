Infrastructure Malta has started working on 18 residential roads around Mosta, to be rebuilt in the next 1.5 years.

These are over and able the €700 million project, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said.

Speaking during a visit to the tad-Dib area, the minister said a custom contract was prepared to carry out emergency works because of the inconveniences residents had to suffer

“We heard the complaints of Mosta residents and made plans to solve this problem. We understand that the local louncil is not in a position to make interventions of this magnitude and we thank the Mosta local council that collaborated fully with us and helped to identify a number of roads,” he said.

Dr Borg said that similar custom contracts would be issued from time to time in localities where such a need is observed.

He said that just like what was being done in the multimillion residential roads project across seven years, the Mosta contract also included work on services, foundations, pavements and road signage.



Roads in which work has already begun are Triq San Silvestru and Triq il-Familja Cumbo.

The rest of the tad-Dib area roads are Triq Alofju Wignacourt, Triq Kumbu, Triq il-Ballata, Triq il-Bdoti, Triq Silvestru Fiteni, Triq it-Taħħan and Triq Venezja, where a little less than two kilometres of water and telecommunication services will be installed underground and where 1.5 kilometres of new pavements will be built on both sides of each road.

Other residential roads around Mosta to be done up in the coming months are Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa and Triq tas-Sriedek, where work has already begun, and Triq il-Kbira, Triq il-Waqqafa, Triq Madre Tereża Spinelli, Triq Rużar Briffa (Żokrija area), Triq ta’ Bistra, Triq Manwella and Triq Rużinjol.