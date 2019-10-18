Eight of 18 trees to be uprooted for the construction of a footbridge will be transplanted at Spencer Gardens, the Environment and Resources Authority said.

It said that another 12 indigenous trees will be planted at the garden to compensate for the other uprooted trees.

In a statement on Friday, the ERA said the uprooting was necessary for the construction of a footbridge that would join St Joseph High Road in Ħamrun with Spencer Hill in Marsa.

The works, being conducted by Infrastructure Malta, seek to improve traffic flow and provide better bus stop access to pedestrians. The shared passageway will accommodate both pedestrians and non-motorised transport, such as bicycles.

Eight of the uprooted trees, the authority said, would be transplanted to form an integral part of the new Spencer Gardens layout. These would be maintained by Infrastructure Malta for three years from planting.

It said that, together with the Environment Ministry, it was working on regenerating Spencer Gardens to transform the state of Marsa’s green lung, which was in dire need of embellishment and maintenance.

ERA said it would submit its application for these works to the Planning Authority within the coming weeks.