An 18-year-old woman had to be rushed to Mater Dei on Tuesday after she was run over by a van, as a result ending up under the vehicle, the police said.
In a statement, the police said that the woman, an 18-year-old Colombian, was hit by a Citroen van on St Andrew Street in St Julian's at around 12.45pm. The van was being driven by a 41-year-old man from Fgura.
On impact, the woman ended up beneath the van and had to be rescued by a team from the Civil Protection Department.
The woman was then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where medics certified her injuries as grievous.
Police investigations are ongoing.
