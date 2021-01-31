A total of 182 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, as another two virus patients died.

The victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

Their deaths bring the number of people who died while infected with COVID-19 to 267.

Statistics released by the ministry also showed that 185 people recovered overnight, meaning there were 2,676 known active cases of COVID-19 in Malta as of 12.30pm on Sunday.

The 182 new cases were detected from 2,843 swab tests - a relatively low number of daily tests - resulting in a high positivity rate of 6.4%. The positivity rate measures the proportion of tests which are positive, and is used as an indicator of how widespread virus infection is.

Vaccination continued throughout Saturday, with 1,025 doses administered that day and 26,847 vaccine doses administered overall since vaccination started on December 27. Of those, 3,456 have been second doses.