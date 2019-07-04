More than 180 pigs were killed when a truck that was transporting them to the slaughterhouse overturned at the weekend in northeastern France, rescuers said Monday.

"A heavy goods vehicle (HGV) which was transporting 205 pigs overturned" at a roundabout in Etain, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the city of Metz, a spokesman said.

Only 23 pigs survived.

The rest were either killed instantaneously or put down by a vet due to the severity of their injuries, the source said.

The driver only sustained minor injuries.

At the time of the accident, the animals were on route to a slaughterhouse in Loiret, a department south of Paris, according to local newspaper L'Est Republicain.