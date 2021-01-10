184 COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday. One man died.

The new cases were detected from 3,298 swab tests, meaning 5.6% of tests returned positive results.

543,558 tests have been carried out so far with 143,96 testing positive. 233 people died.

With 82 recoveries registered overnight, there are currently 2,322 active cases in Malta.

The latest victims of the virus is a 91-year-old man who tested positive on December 28.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that the government is contemplating introducing more restrictive measures, namely closing off restaurants, apart from the take-away service, as well as suspending the vouchers scheme should the numbers keep rising.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the current high numbers appear to have been sparked by Christmas and New Year festivities.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify possible sources of infection for the new cases announced on Sunday. Of those announced on Saturday:

* 49 are family members of known cases;

* 20 are work colleagues of known cases;

* 18 were in direct contact with known cases;

* 15 were at social gatherings with known cases

No information was provided about the remaining cases announced on Saturday.

