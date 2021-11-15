There are 1,848 vacant places for entry into church schools next year, the Curia said on Monday. 1,596 are in Malta and 252 in Gozo

Applications will be received online only under the various criteria between November 23 and December 2 and between February 1-14 for 'other applicants'.

The list of the various criteria (Residents of children's homes, children of church school employees, those who have siblings already in Church schools and special cases) will be included in the regulations which will be published on Tuesday on www.knisja.mt

The vacant places are in Kinder I and II, first-year primary and first-year secondary.

There are a small number of places in the fourth year of primary at St Monica primary school, Gzira.