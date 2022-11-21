The admission regulations for church schools in Malta for the scholastic year 2023-2024 have been published on the website of the Archdiocese of Malta www.church.mt.

The regulations for schools in Gozo will be online by November 25.

There are 1,852 vacant places for students (1,601 in Malta and 251 in Gozo). All applications will be accepted online, the Curia said.

Applications for ‘Criteria 1’ (Children who are in Church homes, children of Church school employees, siblings of students at the same school, transfer from other schools of the same religious congregation) for Malta are to be submitted between November 24 and December 1 while those for Gozo will be between December 9 and 15.

Applications for ‘Other Applicants’ can be submitted between February 1 and 14.

The list of required documents, application dates and other information is provided in the regulations which will be available online.

The admission process for Church schools in Malta determines admission at first-year and second-year kindergarten, first-year primary and first-year secondary.

This year, St Monica School in Gżira will also be accepting students in Year 4.

A number of places will also be allocated to children considered to be serious cases, and for which specific regulations apply. Serious cases include students who have or will require the support of an LSE, social cases and children who are seeking asylum.