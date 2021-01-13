A total of 189 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The new cases were detected from 3,405 swab tests. A total of 553,672 tests have been carried out so far, with 14,958 people having tested positive.

With 107 recoveries registered overnight, there are currently 2,601 active cases in Malta. 234 people have died.

On Tuesday, doctors gave notice of industrial action over the redeployment of COVID-19 team's coordinator Kenneth Grech, after he was removed from that post with no explanation. The government has denied that his removal is linked to his advice not to reopen schools.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify possible sources of infection for the new cases announced on Wednesday. Of the 240 cases announced on Tuesday:

* 45 are family members of known cases;

* 15 are work colleagues of known cases;

* Six were in direct contact with known cases;

* 15 were at social gatherings with known cases

No information was provided about the remaining cases announced on Tuesday.