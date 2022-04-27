Another 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, as three people died while positive for the virus.

The death toll has now reached 696.

The new cases bring the total of known people who are positive for the virus down to 4,153.

How many patients in hospital?

There are currently 82 COVID-positive patients in hospital, but that 48 of them - 58% - were admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

Just two patients are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. That means that less than 0.05% of all current virus patients require ITU care.

Malta's positivity rate over the past seven days - the percentage of positive cases detected per test - stood at 11.6 per cent.

The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday that a dramatic drop in testing for COVID-19 has left the world blind to the virus's continuing rampage and its potentially dangerous mutations.