A Heritage Malta exhibition at the Inquisitor’s Palace focuses on an important collection of porcelain fragments and stone artefacts that were found during a 1998 excavation of a cesspit and from later recoveries in the prison area at the palace.

The Inquisitor’s Porcelain in 18th Century Malta throws light on the privileged life of the inquisitor.

In the 18th century, porcelain was synonymous with the eating habits of the rich, so much so that it was found in the most important residences.

Known as white gold, the finest porcelain was used as a means to impress.

The inquisitor was influential and had many powers. At that time, in addition to bringing people to justice and acting as judge, the inquisitor was also the apostolic delegate representing the pope. Inquisitors were also learned and cultured dignitaries, living a public life.

The porcelain also throws light on the usages of Maltese high society at the time.

The Inquisitor’s Porcelain in 18th Century Malta runs at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa until Monday. Opening hours are 9am to 5pm (last admission 4.30pm). Admission to the exhibition is included in the museum’s regular ticket price.