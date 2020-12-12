In March we were all suddenly catapulted into a world of social distancing, facemasks, quarantine, self-isolation, swab tests and lockdowns. The coronavirus pandemic impacted us all. Sarah Carabott and Claudia Calleja spoke to 19 people, from various backgrounds, to shed light on their experience with COVID-19.

John and Marisa Zammit - Grandparents

"One grandchild celebrated his first birthday at home alone with his parents – we could not all be there, which was sad."

Read the full story here.

Charmaine Gauci – Superintendent of Public Health

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into reality what the world feared most – a virus which could spread so fast across the globe with an impact on everybody’s lives."

Read the full story here.

Michelle Psaila – Mask maker

"I ended up racing against time to complete everyone’s orders. The world went crazy for the coolest or prettiest and most comfortable facemask."

Read the full story here.

Francesco Barone - Postman

"The hard part was seeing certain things change so much. I have seen the empty streets of villages that were once always full."

Read the full story here.

Nicola Loporto – Doctor

"I hope that, once this is over, everyone remembers to respect each other a little more and learn to appreciate the simple things in life.”

Read the full story here.

David Fenech - Lost a loved one

"His loss was devastating and made worse by the speed of the disease as well as the rush to have him buried within four hours of his passing."

Read the full story here.

Amy Camilleri Zahra - Medically vulnerable

"The hardest part is the anxiety that comes in waves related to the fear of catching the virus and its repercussions."

Read the full story here.

Josephine Mascari – Widow

“My husband Vince passed away in 2007, and I have been living alone since then. When the pandemic reached Malta and the island went into partial lockdown, I moved in with my son’s family."

Read the full story here.

Diana Cacciottolo – News editor

“During one of our early live blogs we asked readers to send in some of their questions about COVID-19 and our inbox was flooded."

Read the full story here.

Carl Zahra – Restauranteur

“I went from a jam-packed day to one without routine. My phone went silent. There were no more busy mornings preparing ingredients and busier evenings serving clients."

Read the full story here.

Kristina Abela – New parent

“I hear others in my situation say they are missing out on precious moments with family and friends. But the way I see it, the slow pace of our days, and the quiet, has allowed us space to get to know each other and has made the start of our journey together very special.”

Read the full story here.

Patricia Graham – Parent

"Not having an out and trying to keep things normal for the little ones are the hardest bit, especially because all five of them – aged between two and 10 – have celebrated their birthdays during the pandemic."

Read the full story here.

Rachel Ann Saliba – Teenager

“Drifting away from most of my friends was not easy. I ended up feeling sad most of the time, unable to control my thoughts as I kept everything to myself and stayed alone most of the time. My anxiety worsened and I was having frequent panic attacks, insomnia and not eating enough.”

Read the full story here.

Charmaine Attard – Educator

“I was not ready to let my students go just like that, without any explanation. I didn’t want them to feel abandoned and I definitely didn’t want them to think I didn’t love them anymore. It is heart breaking and hearing it from the little ones’ mouths made it even harder.”

Read the full story here.

Fabian and Sarah Demicoli – Newlyweds

“We got to experience every emotion possible in a short span and we comforted each other when either of us experienced a meltdown… If we managed to get through without killing each other we’re ready for what life may throw at us!”

Read the full story here.

Martina Agius – Frontliner



“Although some people discouraged me from working in such a high-risk environment, I am glad that I helped out and got to meet so many incredible people along the way. This pandemic definitely brought to light the importance of appreciating every minute that we spend with our family."

Read the full story here.

Jade, Emily and Julian Aquilina – Children



“We will go to school without masks and hug the first person, from outside our family, who is standing closest to us."

Read the full story here.

Nathan Brimmer – Bar owner

"The major change was a lack of direction. No targets to hit, no drive. It was like being made suddenly redundant."

Read the full story here.

Ian Vella – Had coronavirus

"Once there they ran several tests. The following day I found out I was positive. I felt humiliated. I felt I had done something wrong. And the fact that, in hospital people stay away."

Read the full story here.

This article was first published in Sunday Circle magazine. Get your copy with The Sunday Times of Malta or by downloading the TOM Mag app to your smartphone or tablet.