As it celebrates its 75th anniversary, Vespa has reached the extraordinary milestone of 19 million units produced, beginning from the spring of 1946. The Vespa that celebrated the 19 million is a GTS 300 in 75th Anniversary Special Edition and was assembled in the Pontedera plant, where Vespa has been manufactured uninterrupted since 1946.

19 million Vespas translate into as many stories of guys and girls worldwide who have gained their freedom astride the most beloved two-wheeler in the world. Vespa has accompanied their lives and embodied feelings and the desire for freedom.

This extraordinary moment arrived as Vespa is experiencing one of the brightest times of its history. Sold in 83 countries on every continent, it is now the most famous two-wheeled vehicle in the world. For some time now, Vespa has far surpassed its function as an easy and elegant means of commuting to become a global brand, a symbol of Italian technology and style, capable of bringing millions of enthusiasts together in its name.

A range in constant evolution and consistently on the cutting-edge of technology, a unique style, transcending fashion and trends and skilfully reinventing itself while remaining faithful to its original values are just some of the reasons for a success that is measured in close to two million vehicles manufactured in the last ten years.

For its 75th birthday, Vespa has introduced a special Vespa 75th series, available for Vespa Primavera (in the 50, 125 and 150 cc engine sizes) and for Vespa GTS (in the 125 and 300 cc engine sizes), limitedly to 2021.

The body of Vespa 75th takes on the brand new metallic Giallo 75th colour which, designed expressly for this series, reinterprets colours in a modern key that were all the rage in the forties. The number 75 appears on the side panels and front mudguard in a more accentuated shade, creating an elegant tone-on-tone, as well on the front, where the traditional “necktie” is refined in a matte yellow pyrite colour.

For more motoring news, visit timesmotors.com.