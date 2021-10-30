There were 19 newly detected COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Ministry revealed, with 10 virus patients receiving hospital treatment that day.

Four of those hospital patients are undergoing intensive treatment.

On Friday, there were nine COVID-19 patients in hospital, with four of them requiring ITU treatment.

A total of 15 virus patients recovered overnight.

Saturday's 19 new cases mean that there are currently 208 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered just over 1,400 vaccine doses on Friday, the ministry data indicated, with 900 of those being booster doses.

Malta is currently administering booster shots to elderly and immunocompromised patients, with teachers and healthcare workers the next in line.

More than two-thirds of over 70s have already received their booster dose, public health chief Charmaine Gauci revealed this week.